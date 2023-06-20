43 Al-Shabaab fighters eliminated in an airstrike in Somalia

Federal Republic of Somalia has reported that 43 al-shabaab militants, including two senior commanders during a weekend airstrike near the Jamame District in the Lower Juba region.

According to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), “the airstrike successfully eliminated key al-Shabab leaders Aden Abdirahman Aden and Idris Abdirahim Nur, who was of Kenyan nationality, as well as a total of 43 al-Shabab fighters.”

The attack, allegedly carried out by “Somalia’s international partners,” occurred on Friday as militants and their commanders huddled at the Barsanguni military base, which is home to the Somali National Army and local forces, to plan attacks against government soldiers.

Although the statement did not identify the foreign partner who carried out the airstrike, U.S. Africa Command drones frequently target militant targets in Somalia.

“The successful thwarting of this planned attack demonstrates the efficacy of the ongoing efforts to combat al-Shabaab and protect the people of Somalia.” the statement added.

This unfolds with the recent shake up in the countries’ security sector with appointment of Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin Addow who replaces Gen Odowaah Yussuf Rage

These military developments occur as the army prepares to launch a second phase of an offensive against al-Shabab with the aid of forces from surrounding nations.

In a massive offensive in the central regions over the past few months, Somali government forces have consolidated victories over Al-Shabaab. Clans rising up against the group—which the government later sought to support and nature started the offensive.

Although the government troops have made progress against the militant group, consolidating those gains and keeping the promises made to the local communities by the authorities will still be a difficult task. Although Al- Shabaab has in the past proven to be a flexible and resilient actor, chances for engagement with the insurgents have also been put on hold in the midst of the current fighting.

