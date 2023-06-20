Tensions rise in Puntland as rival forces clash over constitution review

Garowe, Puntland – In a show of force, hundreds of rival Puntland forces have closed major roads leading to government institutions in Garowe town. The move comes amid growing opposition to President Abdullahi Deni’s planned review of the constitution, with some accusing him of seeking to extend his term in office through this process.

Sources and witnesses claim that troops aligned with opposition figures were seen on some streets and near the parliament building. The forces are reportedly opposed to the constitutional review process, which they believe is aimed at prolonging President Deni’s stay in office beyond the expiration of his term on January 9.

In response, the Puntland state government deployed forces to Garowe streets, including key roads to the parliament, ministries, and presidency. According to local media reports, the troops deployed to the area are from the Puntland Maritime Police Force, which had been trained and equipped by the United Arab Emirates.

The situation in Garowe remains tense, with both sides maintaining a heavy presence in the area. Residents of the town are growing increasingly concerned about the potential for violence and unrest, and there are fears that the situation could escalate further if a resolution is not reached soon.

President Deni has defended the constitutional review process, stating that it is necessary to address longstanding issues with the current constitution and to ensure that the interests of all Puntland citizens are represented. However, his opponents remain skeptical, arguing that the process is merely a ploy to extend his term in office and consolidate his power.

The Puntland state government has called for calm and urged all parties to engage in dialogue to resolve the current impasse peacefully. However, with both sides entrenched in their positions, it remains unclear how the situation will be resolved. The eyes of the international community are on Puntland, and the world is watching closely to see how this crisis unfolds.

