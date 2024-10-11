Rival Forces in Hiiraan and Hirshabelle State Battle Amid Tensions Over Hiiraan’s Independence Declaration

At least one soldier was killed, and another injured during a violent clash between forces from the Hiiraan State administration and the Hirshabelle State administration in Beledweyne, Hiiraan region, on Friday morning.

The confrontation took place at Lamagalay camp, the regional headquarters of Hiiraan, as tensions continue to escalate between the two sides over Hiiraan’s declared independence from Hirshabelle.

According to officials in Hiiraan region, the fighting began when Hirshabelle forces reportedly attempted to disrupt the first anniversary celebrations of the Hiiraan State administration, which are scheduled for Saturday.

Hiiraan Governor Ali Jeyte Osman, who spearheaded the region’s independence movement after his dismissal from the Hirshabelle administration, had been preparing for the symbolic event, fueling the already strained relations between the two administrations.

The roots of the conflict trace back to June 2023, when Hirshabelle State President Ali Abdullahi Hussein removed Governor Ali Jeyte Osman from his position. In response, Osman, a prominent figure in Hiiraan, declared the region independent from Hirshabelle, claiming that his people were not receiving adequate resources or representation from the central Hirshabelle administration.

The declaration of independence, however, was not recognized by the Federal Government of Somalia, and it sparked a rift between Hiiraan and the Hirshabelle leadership.

For months, tensions have simmered, with both sides positioning their forces near Beledweyne. Hiiraan’s move to hold its first anniversary celebrations has been seen as a direct challenge to Hirshabelle’s authority. The anniversary marks a full year since Governor Jeyte’s declaration of independence.

In an effort to contain the violence, traditional elders and local intellectuals intervened on Friday, mediating between the two forces to halt the fighting. Their involvement brought a temporary calm to Beledweyne, though the area remains on edge. Residents fear that the fragile peace may break down again, as the two rival forces are stationed in close proximity to one another, and the political situation remains volatile.

“We are concerned that the situation could quickly escalate again. The presence of two opposing forces in such a small area is a recipe for further conflict,” said one resident of Beledweyne, who asked to remain anonymous due to security concerns.

Despite the temporary calm, the region remains in a precarious state. The anniversary celebrations for Hiiraan State are still set to proceed on Saturday, and both sides are on high alert. Any provocation could lead to renewed clashes, with local leaders fearing that more bloodshed is imminent unless a lasting political solution is found.

The Federal Government of Somalia has yet to comment on the situation, but pressure is growing for national authorities to step in and mediate between the warring sides.

With the situation in Beledweyne hanging in the balance, all eyes are now on the Hiiraan anniversary event, which may serve as a flashpoint for further violence.