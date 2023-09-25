ATMIS Condemns Attack by Al-Shabaab in Beletweyne

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has issued a strong condemnation of the merciless attack perpetrated by Al-Shabaab.

The mission, said it is committed to supporting Somalia’s journey towards stability and peace, expressed its profound disapproval of the assault on innocent civilians, which was intended to divert attention from the significant losses suffered by Al-Shabaab due to the ongoing offensives led by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).

Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of ATMIS, vociferously denounced the heinous attack, stating, “ATMIS strongly condemns the heinous attack on innocent civilians. This was intended to divert attention to the significant losses Al-Shabaab has suffered from the ongoing FGS-led offensives.” With heartfelt sympathy, Ambassador Souef extended condolences on behalf of ATMIS to the families, relatives, and friends who tragically lost their loved ones in the attack. He also expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is a peacekeeping initiative undertaken by the African Union (AU) to support the stabilization and reconstruction efforts in Somalia.

Somalia has been plagued by decades of conflict, political instability, and the presence of various extremist groups, including Al-Shabaab.

ATMIS was established under the framework of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which was authorized by the United Nations Security Council in January 2007.

ATMIS operates under the leadership of the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia (SRCC), who heads

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

