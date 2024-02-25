ATMIS and Somali National Army discuss collaborative efforts for security and joint patrols

The Commander of the second battle group of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Burundi National Defence Troops stationed at Balcad FOB, Lt. Col. Bimenyimana Richard, met with Col. Ali Hussein Noor, Somsli National Army Force Chief Officer in Charge of Security in Balcad District.

The discussion between the two focused on security and coordinating joint patrols.

Intelligence sharing and bolstering the war against Al-Shabaab were also prominently covered in the meeting.

Lt. Col. Bimenyimana reiterated ATMIS’ commitment to collaborative efforts in countering Al-Shabaab and securing the Main Supply Route linking Mogadishu to Balcad, facilitating unrestricted movement of goods and services.

On his part, Col. Noor assured the commander of Somalia’s Army commitment to enhancing the ongoing military activities and operations against Al-Shabaab.

He emphasized the significance of closer cooperation for future combat to defeat the terror group that has been wrecking havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation for decades.

ATMIS began handing over security responsibilities to Somali security forces in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution mandating the withdrawal of the peace keepers troops from the East African country.

