Danab elite forces depart Mogadishu for Kenya to participate in the justified Accord multinational military exercise

Somalia’s National Army’s special units of DANAB forces have on Saturday jetted to Kenya from Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport.

The purpose of their visit is to take part in the multinational military exercise named Justified Accord 2024, scheduled from 26 February to 7 March.

The exercise will bring together 1,000 personnel and units from 23 nations from 3 continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.

The Justified Accord 23 will feature a multinational command post exercise, field training, live-fire and maritime exercises, and special operations and cyber courses. Humanitarian and civic assistance projects are also planned.

Kenya will host activities primarily in Nairobi and Isiolo, with additional events in Uganda, Rwanda, Botswana and Djibouti.

