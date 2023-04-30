Algeria Beats Somalia 2-0 in 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Opener

In the opening game of the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, host team Algeria defeated debutant team Somalia 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

Algerian forward Moslem Anatouf was the hero of the match, scoring twice to help his team earn a victory in Group A.

His performance earned him the player of the match award. The win puts Algeria U-17 on top of Group A with three points.

The game was a result of a strategic clash between the two sides, as Algeria looked to capitalize on their home advantage while Somalia aimed to make their mark at their first appearance in the tournament.

However, despite the spirited effort against the Algerian team, Somalia fell short as the Algerian side took the lead with Moslem Anatouf’s two goals.

Somalia will be looking to bounce back as they face Congo on May 2. Meanwhile, the second matchday 1 for Group A will hold Today Sunday between Senegal and Congo.

Additionally, matches in Group B are also scheduled for today. With games like Senegal U-17 vs. Congo U-17, Nigeria U-17 vs. Zambia U-17, and Morocco U-17 vs. South Africa U-17, the tournament promises to be full of excitement and competition.

As the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 continues, football fans across the continent will be eager to see which teams emerge victorious.

The tournament, which brings together the best from across Africa, is an excellent opportunity to showcase the immense talent found in junior football on the continent.

