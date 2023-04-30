President of Puntland State, Said Abdullahi Deni, has criticized the Federal Government of Somalia for its handling of the ongoing conflict in Las Anod, the capital of the Sool region.

President Deni accused the federal government of showing biased support towards Somaliland, which he labeled as an aggressor in the conflict.

In a speech delivered in Garowe, President Deni stated that the Federal Government of Somalia had lost its responsibility in Las Anod and is allowing Somaliland’s aggression to continue.

Deni also criticized President Hassan’s appointment of Abkarin Hussein Guled as the envoy for the Somaliland talks, questioning the appointment’s timing, expressing that it should have been made before the conflict escalated in Las Anod.

Puntland President praised the people of SSC, emphasizing their Somali identity, while calling for restraint from all parties involved in the conflict.

The Las Anod conflict, which began in February, has seen significant losses on both sides, resulting in approximately 500 deaths and over a thousand injuries. The ongoing conflict raises concerns over the stability of the region and the ability of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) to handle the situation.

President Deni’s strong condemnation of the government’s handling of the crisis highlights the urgent need for dialogue and peaceful resolution to the escalating tensions. Puntland State president firmly rejected SSC being governed by Somaliland since the people of SSC have refused to be part of President Muse Bihi Abdi’s administration.

The rapidly deteriorating situation in Las Anod underlines key tensions between different factions in Somalia and the fragility of the country’s infrastructure.

Somalia requires a steady and competent hand to manage its internal affairs, and it’s essential that all entities collaborate and work together towards the common good.

