Al-Shabaab Confirms Deaths of Kidnapped Cuban Doctors

In a statement released on the messaging platform Telegram, the militant group Al-Shabaab announced on Saturday that two Cuban doctors, Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez, had been killed in a US drone attack in Jilib town, located in the Lower Juba region of Somalia.

However, the claim made by Al-Shabaab has yet to be independently verified, leaving room for uncertainty regarding the circumstances surrounding their demise.

Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez were taken hostage in 2019 from the North Eastern region of Kenya.

The doctors were an integral part of a Cuban medical mission that aimed to provide healthcare services in remote rural areas. Their abduction drew condemnation from the international community, who expressed deep concern for their safety.

On February 14, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) reported conducting an airstrike against Al-Shabaab in the Yaaq Dabeyl area of the Lower Juba region on February 9.

The airstrike resulted in the deaths of two militants. This targeted operation forms part of a broader strategy by the US military to counter the activities of Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Sources close to the Somali government have made allegations that Al-Shabaab executed the Cuban doctors after holding them captive for years.

It is claimed that during their captivity, the doctors were forced to undergo training in medical practices by the militant group. This claim sheds light on the grim fate that befell the doctors, highlighting the brutality of their captors.

The situation surrounding the deaths of Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez remains uncertain, as independent verification is yet to be obtained.

The international community anxiously awaits further information to ascertain the truth behind the claims made by Al-Shabaab.

The loss of these dedicated healthcare professionals is a tragic reminder of the risks faced by individuals who selflessly provide vital services in conflict zones.

