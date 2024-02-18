SOdMA Commissioner Meets UAE Ambassador

The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, paid a visit to the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Ahmed Juma Al Rumaithi, at the Embassy in Mogadishu.

The purpose of this visit was to express his deepest sympathies for the recent and unfortunate loss of three courageous officers at Gen. Gordon Camp.

The three officers had arrived in Somalia with the mission of assisting in the reconstruction of the Somali Armed Forces.

Commissioner Mohamud Moalim Abdulle recognized the sacrifices made by these valiant officers and sought to convey his condolences directly to the UAE Ambassador.

The UAE has been a steadfast ally in the reconstruction and development efforts of Somalia, providing vital assistance in various sectors, including disaster management.

The Commissioner highlighted the significant contributions made by the United Arab Emirates in strengthening the capacity of the Somali Armed Forces.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership between the two nations in ensuring the stability and security of Somalia.

He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to standing by Somalia during these difficult times and pledged to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

