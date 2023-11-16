Puntland Gears Up to Pass An Electoral Reform Law

Puntland’s parliament is gearing up to pass an electoral reform law on Monday, November 20, as issued by the electoral commission.

The law, tabled on Wednesday, outlines that the upcoming election will be held at the end of February and will allow the people of Puntland to elect both the president and the parliament.

However, concerns have been raised by the council of candidates, cautioning the parliament against taking actions that could potentially lead to security instability.

They have warned that any moves perceived as serving the political ambitions of President Deni will result in accountability measures being taken against the parliament.

The memories of the tragic events that unfolded on June 20 of this year in the city of Garowe are still fresh in people’s minds.

More than 30 lives were lost during a crisis sparked by a decision made by the parliament to amend certain provisions of the constitution. The aftermath of that decision saw widespread unrest and violence, underscoring the need for cautious and responsible decision-making during this critical period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

