A significant and historic partnership has been forged between Tanzania and Somalia, marking a pivotal shift in their diplomatic engagement. Until this year, the two nations maintained a distant relationship despite existing diplomatic ties. However, recent developments have transformed this dynamic significantly since December 2023, when Somalia joined the East African Community (EAC) as its 8th member.

Notably, Somalia has appointed one of its strongest politicians, Ilyas Ali Hassan, as its Ambassador to Tanzania and the EAC. Who is A former Minister, Senator, and Chairman of the National Resource Committee of the Senate.

During a high-level Tanzanian delegation’s visit to Mogadishu, both nations pledged to resume direct flights and signed a series of agreements. The delegation, led by Tanzania’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, included key ministers and heads of the Tanzanian intelligence service and defense forces. They engaged in productive discussions with Somali leaders, including President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama, culminating in the signing of five agreements that encompass critical sectors such as tourism, health, environmental conservation, education, trade, immigration, and security.

Ambassador Ilyas Ali Hassan articulated the significance of this partnership, stating, “This partnership stands as a testament to our shared vision for enhancing bilateral relations, fostering regional integration, and promoting stability, prosperity, and sustainable development. Together, we shall work tirelessly to fortify these relationships, ensuring a brighter future for our nations and the entire region.”

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama praised Ambassador Hassan for his “proactive and fast-moving” approach following the successful visit. Both Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Fiqi and Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Kombo commended Hassan for his remarkable performance just weeks into his diplomatic tenure, emphasizing his role in strengthening bilateral ties and setting a high standard for Somali diplomats worldwide.

The two nations plan to finalize an agreement to resume direct flights, which will significantly reduce travel times and costs between Dar es Salaam and Mogadishu, currently requiring connections via Nairobi or Addis Ababa. This enhancement in air connectivity is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic growth.

The agreements also reflect a shared commitment to promoting bilateral trade and enhancing the movement of people and goods. As members of the East African Community, both countries support the free movement of people and goods, although Somalia must adhere to specific protocols to fully benefit from this integration.

In addition to economic cooperation, Tanzania and Somalia have agreed to collaborate on security issues, including counterterrorism and the management of legal migration. Tanzania will support Somali agencies in upgrading border patrols and law enforcement, as well as offering scholarships to Somali students. This cooperation aims to tackle transnational organized crime and improve the management of migration, addressing historical challenges where Tanzania has had to repatriate many Somali migrants with irregular documentation.

Starting next year, Somalia and Tanzania will re-establish the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMCC), a bilateral agency designed to facilitate ongoing communication and address issues as they arise—a structure that has not been in place since the era of Siad Barre over three decades ago. This renewed partnership signifies a promising step toward regional integration and stability, emphasizing both nations’ commitment to working collaboratively for a brighter future.

As Somalia gradually re-emerges on the global stage after years of civil strife and instability, the recent agreements and the proactive stance of Ambassador Ilyas Ali Hassan mark a new chapter in the relationship between Tanzania and Somalia. This partnership holds great potential for mutual benefit and regional advancement, paving the way for a more integrated and prosperous future.

Written by: Abd Musse Mohamud

The author is chief editor of Finnish-Somali media network, media trainer and peace advocate and. He writes about peace and conflict solution in Horn of Africa.