The United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) was officially launched in Mogadishu on Saturday, marking a significant step in Somalia’s journey toward sustainable peace and development.

The new mission replaces the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), highlighting Somalia’s progress toward greater self-reliance and a stronger presence on the international stage.

At the launch event, Somali Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi praised the transition from UNSOM to UNTMIS as a reflection of the nation’s strides toward stability.

“This shift symbolizes the progress we’ve made as a nation,” Fiqi stated. “With achievements such as joining the East African Community (EAC), securing a seat on the UN Security Council, and advancing efforts to ease the arms embargo, Somalia is stepping forward with confidence.”

UNTMIS is tasked with supporting Somalia’s continued efforts in peacebuilding, security, and governance, with a focus on transitioning responsibilities to Somali authorities over time. The mission’s launch reaffirms the commitment of both the Somali government and the international community to building a peaceful and prosperous future for the country.

Key figures attending the event included Minister of Interior Ali Yusuf Hosh, Minister of Information Daud Aweys, Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General James Swan, and Senior Advisor Yussuf Garad, along with various dignitaries and ambassadors. The presence of such high-profile officials underscores the importance of this moment in Somalia’s continued development.