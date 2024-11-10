Jubbaland State leader Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe appointed a seven-member Independent Election Committee on Saturday to oversee preparations for upcoming indirect elections in the region.

The committee, composed of individuals closely aligned with Madobe, has quickly drawn criticism from Somalia’s federal government and other political factions.

The Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs condemned Madobe’s decision, calling it illegal and a setback to Somalia’s democratic progress. In a statement, the ministry urged Madobe to respect the recent National Consultative Council (NCC) agreements, which call for a unified, universal suffrage system across the country.

The NCC agreement, endorsed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, and regional leaders, outlines a timeline for Somalia’s electoral process. Local, regional, and municipal elections are set for June 2025, followed by parliamentary and presidential elections in September 2025.

Madobe’s unilateral decision to form the committee has escalated tensions between Jubbaland and the federal government. The strain deepened after Madobe left a recent NCC meeting in Mogadishu, demanding that Puntland and SSC Khatumo be included in electoral discussions.

His stance aligns with Puntland’s ongoing boycott of the NCC, as Puntland grapples with its disputes with the federal government, further complicating Somalia’s path toward a unified electoral framework.

While the federal government is pushing for universal suffrage, regional leaders like Madobe continue to assert their independence, further complicating Somalia’s political landscape.