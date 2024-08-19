Abubakar Mohamed Ali

Garowe, Puntland – Federal Government of Somalia is yet again at loggerhead with the north eastern regional state of Puntland which this time accuses Mogadishu of sabotaging its security.

Puntland’s information minister Mohamud Aidid Dirir has accused Mogadishu of actively working to destabilize and undermine the administration of the semi-autonomous region Puntland.

In a press conference held on Monday in the state’s administrative capital Garowe Dirir alleged that the federal government is creating chaos and insecurity within the region.

“I regret to say that the Federal Government of Somalia is engaged in efforts to destroy Puntland. This is evident in all regions of Puntland, where the federal government is interfering and inciting chaos and insecurity,” said Minister Dirir.

He expressed concerns that the federal government is utilizing individuals with vested interests, including federal parliamentarians elected from Puntland, to further its agenda of destabilization.

Although Minister Dirir fell short of naming individuals involved, he reiterated that the federal government is providing support to elements within Puntland who are contributing to disorder and instability, thereby threatening the peace and stability of the region.

The minister also criticized federal parliamentarians from Puntland, accusing them of siding with Mogadishu rather than defending Puntland’s interests. He accused them of contributing to the internal crisis by failing to stand up for the region.

In reaction to Somalia’s Deputy Finance Minister Abdigafar Hange’s Facebook post in which he listed that over $6.3 million federal budgetary support had been transferred to Puntland since July Minister Dirir confirmed that it was in receipt of the World Bank fund.

“Puntland had rights to these funds and following the proper procedures, Puntland submitted required documents and requested budgetary support funds from the World Bank be transferred to a designated Puntland Ministry of Finance bank account” Dirir asserted.

On the accusation that funds were being transferred directly to a designated personal account of President Said Deni minister Darir rubbished the claims as baseless.

“World Banj funds cannot be transferred to a personal bank account” he said in the long accusatory press conference.

Puntland, which was established in 1998 as a Semi-autonomous region within Somalia, has experienced several conflicts with the federal government over the past 15 years.

These conflicts have often revolved around differing visions for the governance of Somalia, including the constitutional review , the distribution of international aid, regional security, and agreements with foreign companies such as the UAE-owned Company, DP World which runs Bosaso port.

Despite repeated declarations by Puntland leaders of severing ties with the federal government, these actions have not halted the vision of successive federal leaders.