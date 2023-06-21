$21 million vanishes from the government coffers :Somalia

Somalia’s government is facing yet another financial scandal as $21 million of public funds have gone missing from a government account, according to the Auditor General’s office.

The money disappeared between March 8th, 2018 and April 19th, 2023, but the matter has only come to light now.

This recent scandal has once again raised concerns over the management of public funds in a country that has been plagued by corruption and instability for decades.

The Auditor General’s office has called for an immediate investigation into the missing funds, and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The missing funds were discovered during a routine audit by the Auditor General’s office, which has been working to improve financial oversight and accountability in the country. The office has said that it will continue to work to uncover any further financial irregularities and ensure that public funds are being used for their intended purposes.

This latest scandal comes as Somalia is grappling with a range of challenges, including political instability, a fragile security situation, and a humanitarian crisis. The country is also working to rebuild after years of conflict and instability, and is heavily reliant on foreign aid.

The disappearance of such a large amount of public funds is likely to undermine confidence in Somalia’s government, both domestically and internationally. It is also likely to raise questions about the effectiveness of the country’s financial oversight mechanisms and the need for further reforms.

The Auditor General’s office has called on the government to take immediate action to address the missing funds and to strengthen financial oversight mechanisms to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The government has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

As the investigation into the missing funds continues, many in Somalia will be hoping for swift action to restore public trust in the country’s government and its ability to manage public funds responsibly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

