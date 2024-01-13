US welcomes planned IGAD summit to address Somalia – Ethiopia diplomatic challenges

US has on Friday welcomed the planned IGAD summit that is slated to take place on the 18th of January in Uganda’s capital Kampala

The US Secretary of State in a statement through its Bureau of African Affairs said that “we welcome the IGAD summit on January 18 to discuss the tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia and the situation in Sudan,”

The statement also affirmed the US support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh who is the current Chairman of the IGAD Regional Organization, on Friday announced the convening of an extraordinary summit to address the escalating diplomatic row between Somalia and Ethiopia.

President Guelleh through the Djibouti’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the summit will be hosted by Uganda and presided over by the host country leader Yoweri Museveni.

The Press release also said that the summit which is expected to gather all IGAD member States leaders will also take stock of the political and security turmoil plaguing Sudan.

Ethiopia and Somalia have recently engaged in diplomatic challenges following the signing of MOU in Addis Ababa that paved way for Ethiopia to get access to the Red sea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

