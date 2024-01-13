President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud calls on Somali people to defend Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appealed to Somali people across the globe to come out and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Speaking on Friday at Villa Somalia mosque in the capital Mogadishu, President Hassan Sheikh outlined that this is the right time for Somalis to stand together and safeguard the country from foreign invasion.

He warned Ethiopia against any attempt to infringe or encroach on Somalia saying it will be met with full force.

President Mohamud emphasized that Somalia belongs to Somalis and his administration will not allow any attempts to alleniate an inch of land or sea by foreigners.

Mohamud further asserted that Ethiopia and Al-Shabab share a common agenda of undermining the security and territorial integrity of Somalia.

His remarks comes hot on the heels of escalating strained diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Somalia over Ethiopia’s controversial port deal with Somaliland.

The spiralling diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries has caught the attention of regional and international leaders who have strenuously urged for de-escalation of the situation and amicable and peaceful resolution to the matter.

Amid the growing concerns over the excerbating relations between Somalia and Ethiopia, Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh has convened an extraordinary IGAD summit slated for 18th of this month to deliberate on the heightening diplomatic row between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The summit which is expected to bring together all IGAD member States leaders is scheduled to be spear headed by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

