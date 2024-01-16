US Navy Intensifies Search for Missing Navy SEALs Following Failed Intercept Operation off Somalia’s Coast

The United States Navy has launched an extensive search and rescue operation to locate two navy SEALs who disappeared off the coast of Somalia on Thursday night last week.

The search, which is being conducted in the Gulf of Aden, involves the deployment of ships and aircraft to locate the missing personnel.

According to US defence officials, the SEALs went missing during an attempt to intercept a dhow suspected of carrying a weapons shipment.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts by a naval unit to combat illegal arms trafficking and other illicit activities in the region.

It is important to note that this operation is separate from the ongoing mission to protect vessels in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

During the interception operation, one of the SEALs fell into the turbulent waters of the night-time sea while boarding the dhow.

Reacting swiftly, the second SEAL jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue his comrade. Unfortunately, neither of them resurfaced, leading to their current status as missing.

The US Navy has mobilized significant resources to locate the missing SEALs. Ships and aircraft are conducting an extensive search in the Gulf of Aden, employing advanced search and rescue techniques to cover a wide area.

The goal is to locate and recover the missing personnel as quickly as possible.

The Navy has not released the names of the missing SEALs, respecting the privacy and security concerns of their families.

However, it is known that they were highly trained members of the elite navy SEALs, renowned for their expertise in covert operations and special warfare.

The search operation is ongoing, and the US Navy is receiving support from international partners in the region.

Cooperation and coordination between naval forces are essential in such challenging situations, and the collective effort will continue until the missing SEALs are found.

The families, friends, and colleagues of the missing SEALs are anxiously awaiting any news about their loved ones.

