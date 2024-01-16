Somalia Military Chief Inspects Training at TURKISOM Academy

Somalia’s military Chief General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhiyidin Addow, paid a visit to the TURKISOM Military Academy to assess the training and progress of officers from the National Armed Forces.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen bilateral ties between Somalia and Turkey while expressing gratitude for Turkey’s support in bolstering the capabilities of the Somali Army.

During his visit, General Ibrahim met with Turkish officials, conveying his heartfelt appreciation for Turkey’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Somali Army.

Recognizing Turkey’s role in training and developing the Somali government forces, he emphasized the ongoing joint efforts to combat and eradicate Al-Shabaab groups that pose a threat to national security.

The discussions held between Major General Ibrahim and senior officers of the Turkisom Command focused on the collaborative efforts and mutual support between Turkey and Somalia.

The Chief of Defense Forces extended his gratitude to the Turkisom Command for their continuous assistance and unwavering dedication to strengthening the capabilities of the Somali forces.

Turkey’s active involvement in providing training and capacity-building programs for the Somali Armed Forces has played a vital role in enhancing their operational effectiveness.

The partnership between Turkey and Somalia in defence and military cooperation has proven instrumental in countering terrorism and ensuring stability in the region.

The renowned TURKISOM Military Academy offers advanced courses in various military and defence fields, equipping Somali officers with the necessary skills, knowledge, and professionalism to effectively address the security challenges faced by the country.

The academy’s comprehensive training programs are designed to empower officers and enable them to confidently tackle complex situations.

Major General Ibrahim’s visit to the TURKISOM Military Academy underscores the commitment of the Somali government to strengthen its armed forces and foster international partnerships.

The collaboration between Turkey and Somalia serves as a testament to the shared dedication to ensuring peace, stability, and the eradication of terrorism in the region.

The strong relationship between Turkey and Somalia dates back many years, with ties intensifying after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit in 2011.

Erdogan’s visit marked a significant milestone, making him the first non-African leader to visit Somalia in two decades. Since then, Turkey has remained committed to supporting Somalia with humanitarian aid in crucial areas such as health, education, and security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

