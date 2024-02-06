United States Donates Vehicles to Support Somali Justice System

The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu donated three vehicles to the Federal Government of Somalia’s Judicial Training Institute, the South West State Office of the Attorney General, and the Hirshabelle Office of the Attorney General. This donation is part of the ongoing support from the United States to Somalia, specifically through the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and its Somalia Justice Support Program (SOMJUST).

U.S. Charge d’Affaires Shane L. Dixon, in his opening remarks, highlighted the crucial role played by judicial officials in Somalia, acknowledging the risks they face in their tireless efforts against terrorism and crime. He stressed that the United States stands in solidarity with Somalia, recognizing the sacrifices of Somali justice sector personnel.

The United States, through INL, has committed nearly $70 million over the past ten years to support Somalia’s justice, police, maritime security, and corrections sectors. This includes significant contributions to training, equipment, and operational support, demonstrating a continued investment in Somalia’s judicial reforms and sustainable development. The offices of the chief justice of Puntland and attorneys general of Jubaland, Puntland, and Galmudug will also each receive a vehicle in the near future as part of the support.

The donated vehicles, facilitated by the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), are part of a broader effort to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, accessibility, and accountability of justice services in Somalia. This support aims to establish a well-coordinated criminal justice chain and aligns with ongoing Somali reform efforts. The event underscores the shared goals and commitment of the U.S. and Somali governments in advancing security, humanitarian aid, and governance in Somalia.

The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu reaffirms its dedication to a continued partnership with Somalia, working towards mutual goals in the justice sector and broader areas of security and development.

