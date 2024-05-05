Banjul, The Gambia – Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama of the Federal Republic of Somalia engaged in discussions with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on Friday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Banjul.

The primary focus of the deliberations was to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and fostering increased cooperation between Turkey and Somalia.

The two nations have been actively working towards deepening their relationship, as evidenced by the signing of agreements on defense, economic cooperation, and oil and gas cooperation.

In February of this year, Somalia and Turkey signed a significant defense and economic agreement, solidifying their commitment to mutual collaboration.

Last week, a Turkish Navy vessel, the TCG Kınalıada F514, docked at the Port of Mogadishu, symbolizing the growing partnership between the two countries.

Turkey’s involvement in Somalia extends beyond defense and economic cooperation. The nation has made substantial investments in various sectors, including education, infrastructure development, healthcare, and extensive humanitarian aid.

The 15th OIC summit, held under the theme of “enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue on sustainable development,” brings together participants from 57 Islamic nations.

Discussions will encompass a range of issues and challenges faced by the Islamic world, including the situation in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza.

During the summit, three significant documents will be presented for approval by the Council of Foreign Ministers and subsequently by the summit.

These documents include the draft of the Palestinian resolution, the draft of the Banjul statement, and the draft of the final summit meeting document.