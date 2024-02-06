President Mohamud fetes Galmudug State team for their inter-state regional tournament victory

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Monday evening spearheaded an event in Mogadishu to award trophy to Galmudug regional State that emerged victorious in the recently concluded inter-state tournament.

In a colourful ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, the Villa Somalia, the President presented medals to the Galmudug State team members, coaches, and officials from their remarkable win in the tournament.

Additionally, Hirshabelle State team was also feted in the ceremony for securing the runners up in the competition.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mohamud commended the teams for their hard work and sportsmanship they displayed in the tournament.

He broadly reiterated the significance of sports in fostering unity and promoting camaraderie and harmony among the community.

In a thrilling conclusion of the annual regional tournament on Monday 29th January, the Galmudug State clinched the coveted championship cup after defeating Hirshabelle in the penalty shootout with a 4-1 victory following a 1-1 draw at full-time.

The win heralded Galmudug State’s first title in this highly revered competition.

The tournament, which featured teams from the various regional administration, encountered conspicuous absence and disputes.

Puntland initially opted out of the tournament citing political discourse with the Federal government while South West State exited the competition after their convoy were attacked on their way to their residence, resulting in the injuries of several players and shattering of the their vehicle’s window panes.

