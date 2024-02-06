Somali Army Chief meets his Uganda’s counterpart to discuss bolstering war against Al-Shabaab

Somalia’s National Army Chief Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin has on Monday held meeting with his Uganda’s counterpart Gen Wilson Mbadi in Kampala.

They discussed various issues including strengthening military cooperation between Somalia and Uganda.

The two generals also deliberated on the significance of closer cooperation in bolstering the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab militant group that has gained momentum across the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Mbadi commended the Somali government for the pivotal success it has achieved in the war against.

He emphasized and pledged the Uganda’s government unwavering commitment to helping Somalia eradicate Al-Shabab from its soil.

Major General Muhyiddin expressed gratitude to Uganda for the significant support it has been rendering to Somalia for decades now and underscored Somalia’s government undertaking to eliminating the extremists insurgents from the Horn of Africa Nation.

Uganda is one of the major ATMIS troops contributing countries.

The East African country was the first to deploy troops under AMISOM into Somalia in March 2007 and has the largest number of peace keepers troops in Somalia.

