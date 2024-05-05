Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, today received at his office the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Juma Al Rumaithi.

They discussed range of important items including strengthening of the existing strategic relations and cooperation between the two countries.

PM Barre thanked the ambassador for the meeting underscoring Somalia’s Federal Government unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration between the two countries in different areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The Prime Minister in the meeting emphasized his administration unflinching resolve to eradicating the fight against Al-Shabaab calling for concerted efforts to address the extremist group who have been wreaking havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation for decades now.

Barre also appealed to the UAE to stand with the Somali people during this time of humanitarian crisis resulted by the recent El-Nino floods and the current Spring rains.

On his part the Ambassador praised Somalia’s government efforts to eliminating Al-Shabab and highlighted the commitment by the UAE government to supporting Somalia in its quest for peace and stability and in the ongoing humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country.

UAE supports Somalia in various fronts including security, economic and national development, humanitarian assistance and training of hundreds of Somali troops since 2014.