UNDP Teams with Stakeholders to Enhance Community Participation and Public Services in Baidoa, Somalia

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has embarked on a collaborative effort with key stakeholders in Baidoa, the largest city in the South-West State of Somalia, to bolster community participation and enhance public services.

This partnership, which includes the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development and the municipality of Baidoa, aims to establish a user-friendly digital platform that encourages citizens, officials, organizations, and stakeholders to actively contribute to the city’s development.

In a joint statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, the UNDP emphasized the importance of fostering inclusive and participatory governance models by encouraging active involvement in decision-making and public services. The core objective of this initiative is to empower the people of Baidoa, enabling them to become active contributors in shaping the future of their communities.

This collaboration is part of the Saameynta UN Joint Program, a comprehensive initiative jointly implemented by the UNDP, UN-Habitat, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The program, which takes its name from the Somali word for “impact,” aims to address the pressing issue of forced displacement by providing large-scale, durable solutions tailored to urban environments in Baidoa, as well as the cities of Bossaso and Beletweyne.

By leveraging digital technology and fostering a participatory approach, the UNDP and its partners seek to create an inclusive platform that enables residents, community leaders, and organizations to contribute their insights, ideas, and feedback on matters concerning public services, infrastructure development, and urban planning. This user-friendly digital platform will serve as a vital tool for engaging stakeholders and promoting a sense of ownership and responsibility among the people of Baidoa.

Through the Saameynta initiative, the UNDP and its partners are dedicated to reducing the number of individuals living in forced displacement by implementing sustainable solutions that address the unique challenges faced by urban environments.

By prioritizing community participation, this collaborative effort aims to ensure that the voices of all residents are heard and that their needs and aspirations are taken into account in the development process.

