Puntland Announces List of Parliament Members

The semi-autonomous Puntland region has revealed its new parliament, consisting of 66 members, including 17 from SSC-Khatumo.

These lawmakers will play a crucial role in selecting the next president of Puntland later this month.

However, there are growing concerns that the upcoming poll may ignite violence within the region.

The announcement of the parliament members was made by Puntland’s dispute resolution and vetting committee, following a suggestion by Deputy Leader Ahmed Elmi Osman Karaash.

Karaash recommended that the committee exclude the 17 MPs allocated for SSC-Khatumo, a move that has been commended by Karaash, who also praised SSC-Khatumo’s decision to break away from Puntland state.

The SSC-Khatumo Supreme Council recently declared that the SSC-Khatumo administration would no longer be associated with the semi-autonomous northern Somali state of Puntland.

This development has added complexity to the political landscape in the region.

Puntland, occupying a poverty-stricken region at the tip of the Horn of Africa, constitutes approximately one-third of Somalia’s territory.

Although Puntland established its government in 1998, unlike its neighbour Somaliland, it has not formally declared full independence.

The forthcoming presidential election in Puntland carries weight, as the chosen leader will govern the region for the next four years.

However, concerns loom over the potential for violence and instability during the electoral process.

