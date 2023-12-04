UNDP and Somalia agree to bolster cooperation to address climate change challenges

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has expressed its readiness to support climate action measures in Somalia.

Abdallah Al Dardari, the Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States revealed this during a meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The two officials who held talks on the sidelines of the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) on Sunday underscored the need to bolster Cooperation in a bid to address the climate induced challenges facing the Horn of Africa Nation.

During the meeting, Dardari pledged the unwavering commitment by the UNDP in bringing a solution to the impacts of climate change in Somalia.

President Mohamud on his part assured the Director of his administration undertaking to helping the Somali people impacted by the climate induced challenges including the current floods which have killed over 100 people and displaced more than 1 million people.

Somalia is currently grappling with impacts of El-Nino weather phenomenon that has devastated homes and lives in the East African Nation that was already gripped by myriad challenges top being the Al-Shabab insurgency and the drought and famine that has depleted crops and decimated livestock and even human lives.

