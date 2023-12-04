Police thwart two Al-Shabab attacks in Garissa county

Kenya Police have on Saturday repulsed two separate attacks in Garissa county, Northern Kenya which has been under the mercy of insurgent attacks for many years now.

Somalia based Al-Shabab militant group launched an attack on Alinjugur Administration Police camp and Borehole Five Administration Police camp and Jembele simultaneously on Saturday at around 2am.

Police officials who spoke to the media said no casualties were recorded in the side of the security forces who thwarted the attacks.

Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yaqub commended the officers for their courage and bravery that led to the aborting of the attacks.

He called on the government to address to the rampant terror related activities the area is grappling with.

“With most roads being impassable in the area due to rains, we urge for more air patrols and delivery of goods to all including security agencies,” he said.

The attack comes barely days after Al-Shabab staged a similar attack at Alinjugur police post which left one officer sustaining injury in his left leg.

The attack took place on Tuesday.

According to the Police , the militants fired one rocket-propelled grenade towards the station followed by spontaneous gunshots in the Tuesday morning incident.

Garissa county has in recent years become a hotbed for attacks from Al-Shabab militants who cross over from the neighbouring Somalia to wage terror attacks.

Four police officers were last month killed after the vehicle they were traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device on Dadaab-Fafi road while on routine security patrol.

The outlawed Islamist insurgents often carry their attacks using IEDS planted strategically on the roads frequently used by government and security officials.

