Somalia’s new Ambassador to Qatar submits papers to Emir Tamim Al-Thani

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar has on Monday received credentials from the new Somalia Ambassador to Qatar Dr. Mohamed Sheikh Ali ( Doodishe).

In a well coordinated and colourful ceremony, held at the Amir’s Palace in the capital Doha, Emir Tamim received the copies of credentials from the new ambassador in the presence of high- ranking officials from both sides in a ceremony dotted with a guard of honour for the new envoy.

The Emir wished the new Ambassador success in his duties of strengthening relations between Somalia and Qatar.

Ambassador Doodishe conveyed a message of goodwill from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on the Federal government unwavering commitment to bolstering the wide ranging and multi-faceted cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Ali expressed gratitude to the Emir for the cordial reception he was accorded and pledged to promote the interest of both including trade and diplomatic relations.

Doodishe who was appointed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as new Somali Envoy to Qatar , was until recently the Minister of internal security.

Somalia and Qatar have enjoyed long- standing close ties spanning for many years.

Qatar has been a major supporter of Somalia’s development efforts, and State building processes.

Doha also supports the Horn of Africa Nation in defeating terrorism, providing humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees, institutional growth and military training and reforms.

