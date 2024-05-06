These soldiers were injured during a recent security operation and are currently undergoing treatment at the renowned Recep Tayyip Erdogan Training and Research Hospital.

The provision of food aid to the families serves the dual purpose of offering support to the injured soldiers’ loved ones and reaffirming Turkey’s unwavering commitment to standing by their side during challenging times.

High-ranking officials emphasized the importance of demonstrating continuous support to the families of soldiers who put their lives on the line to safeguard the nation.

Furthermore, the aid initiative is specifically designed to bolster the armed forces actively engaged in security and counter-terrorism operations, as well as their families.

This holistic approach ensures that the soldiers’ well-being and that of their families are taken into consideration, recognizing the sacrifices made by all involved.

The military base in Mogadishu, also known as the Somali Turkish Task Force Command or TURKSOM, stands as Turkey’s largest overseas base.

Its strategic significance has recently been amplified following the signing of the “Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement” in February 2024.

Established on September 30, 2017, the base operates from the Anadolu Barracks, where comprehensive training programs are provided to Somali land, air, and naval forces personnel.

This training equips Somali forces with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively contribute to the nation’s security and defense.

Additionally, in response to Somalia’s request, Turkey extends its support in counter-terrorism efforts, thus broadening the scope of collaboration to encompass maritime security as well.

This expanded cooperation not only enhances Somalia’s counter-terrorism capabilities but also paves the way for the Somali people to tap into the abundant resources of the sea, thereby unlocking new economic opportunities.