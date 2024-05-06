The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Mahamuud Moallim met with China’s Charge d’affaires, Chen Wendi at the Chinese Embassy in Somalia

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu centred on various issues including strengthening cooperation between the agency and the Chinese government in different critical fronts.

During the meeting, Commissioner Moallim expressed gratitude to China for their contribution towards spring rains preparation and rescue efforts for the Somalis.

On his part, the Mr. Wendi commended SODMA for its relentless efforts to boolstering assistance to the Somali people affected by natural calamities.

He emphasized the Chinese’s government unwavering commitment to continue supporting the Somali community in the provision of humanitarian aid and disaster mitigation in the face of the ongoing Spring rains.

China has made a commitment to providing significant aid to Somalia. Currently, they are building dams in Dolow to prevent flooding. The Chinese government has also been providing emergency aid to those in need in four cities: Dolow, Baidoa, Baladweyn, and Galkayo.