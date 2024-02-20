President Mohamud Urges Somali Police to Combat Gender-Based Violence After Murders

In the aftermath of three shocking cases of women allegedly murdered by their husbands, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made a visit to the police headquarters in Mogadishu on Monday.

The incidents had triggered widespread outrage in the capital, prompting the President to call on the Somali Police Force to prioritize the development of the country’s laws and intensify efforts to combat corruption and drug use.

During his visit, President Mohamud received detailed reports from various departments within the police force’s leadership. The reports encompassed the structure, operational procedures, reform plans, and statistics of the Somali Police Force.

This comprehensive briefing aimed to provide the President with insights into the force’s operations and to facilitate discussions on strategies to enhance security and address the recent surge in gender-based violence.

The Somali police force has successfully apprehended the perpetrators responsible for the murders of the three women, all of which occurred within the first week of February.

However, the families of the victims organized protests in Mogadishu last week, demanding justice for their loved ones. Of particular note, two of the victims were pregnant at the time of their deaths, adding to the gravity of the crimes.

During the protests, demonstrators held placards bearing images of Lul Abdi Aziz Jazirain, a 28-year-old woman who was doused with petrol and set ablaze. Jazirain, a widow and mother of six, suffered severe burns and endured seven days of excruciating pain before succumbing to her injuries. Her second husband, Sayid Ali Moalim Daud, an airport worker, was subsequently arrested for her murder.

In another tragic incident, Saleban Haji Abdi, from the southern district of Qoryoley, was arrested and charged with stabbing his 22-year-old wife, Fus Mahfud Mohamed, to death. The young woman, pregnant with her fourth child, fell victim to the brutal attack on February 3rd.

On February 4th, in the town of Afgoye near Mogadishu, police arrested a man outside his family home while in possession of gasoline and matches. Neighbours intervened to prevent what appeared to be an attempt to set his wife and children on fire.

President Mohamud, while acknowledging the significant achievements of the Somali Police Force, emphasized the importance of strict enforcement of rules and policies to safeguard the dignity of both the police force and the community.

He further stressed the significance of fostering a strong partnership between law enforcement agencies and the community, as it plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security of the country and the safety of Somali children and women.

It is expected that these actions will lead to improved law enforcement, increased protection for vulnerable individuals, and a strengthened resolve to tackle the root causes of violence against women in Somalia.

