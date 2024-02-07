UN Secretary General special envoy Catriona Laing meets with ATMIS head Amb. Souef Mohamed to discuss ATMIS troops drawdown and lessons learnt

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) of the United Nations Catriona Laing on Wednesday held a meeting with the Head of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS Ambassador Souef Mohamed El-amine.

The meeting in Mogadishu covered wide range of important items including lessons and challenges learnt on the second phase of troops drawdown which recently came to a close.

They also discussed and shared ideas on the next step and follow – up on the African Union as the mandate of the mission wraps up in totally by December 2024.

Ms. Laing commended Amb. Souef who is also Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the AU Commission (SRCC) for his pivotal role in facilitating the smooth transfer of security responsibilities between the outgoing ATMIS troops and the Somali security forces who are taking over security duties in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution mandating the withdrawal of the peace troops from Somalia.

She pledged the United Nations unwavering commitment to continue supporting the ATMIS troops in combatting with terrorism and the smooth commencement of the third phase of troops withdrawal.

Ambassador El-amine appreciated the meeting with Laing and underscored the significance of closer between the two sides in ensuring Somalia’s stability and peace and facilitation of the hand over of the remaining Forward Operating Bases to the Federal government forces.

5,000 troops were withdrawn from Somalia in the second phase of troops drawdown that successfully concluded last week and the next phase of the troops downscale is expected to begin on June this year.

ATMIS’ Force Commander, Deputy Force Commander, and sector commanders were also present in the meeting.

