Somali Parliament Speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe meets Chairman of the Union of Islamic Scholars

Somalia’s Speaker of the People’s Assembly Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noot Madobe has on Tuesday received Dr Ali Muhidin Al-Qardai, Chairman of the Union of Islamic Scholars to Mogadishu.

The meeting between the two officials discussed various important issues including reinforcing Islamic education and development initiatives within the country.

The emphasized the importance of stretheninng the nation’s Islamic institutions and societal advancement.

Dr Al-Qardai expressed gratitude to Speaker Madobe for the cordial reception and reiterated the Union’s dedication and undivided commitment to supporting the Somali people and enhancing Islamic educational activities across Somalia.

Speaker Adan Madobe affirmed the significance of bolstering development projects to improve infrastructure and social services.

He highlighted that underlining the need to promoting a prosperous future for Somalia through strengthened Islamic and educational frameworks and societal advancements.

Among those in attendance included Abdifatah Adan Macalin, Director of Qatar Al Kheyriyah Agency, and Shuayb Abdiladief, Chairman of Zamzam Agency.

