UK Commits £5 Million in Funding to Support Somalia’s Security Forces

The UK Government has announced an additional £5 million in funding for the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) Trust Fund, aimed at bolstering support for Somalia’s Security Forces.

The funding was unveiled during a recent meeting between Somalia’s National Security Advisor, Hussein Sheikh Ali, and the UK’s Deputy National Security Adviser for International Affairs, Dame Sarah MacIntosh, during her visit to Somalia last week.

This new funding further strengthens the UK’s substantial contributions to the UNSOS Trust Fund, which provides non-lethal logistical support to the Somalia Security Forces (SSF).

The support includes provisions such as food, shelter, and lifesaving medevac assistance. The UK’s financial commitment will not only aid ongoing operations against the al-Shabaab group but also assist the Somalia Security Forces in building their capacity as they assume greater responsibility for maintaining security within the country.

Dame Sarah MacIntosh, the Deputy National Security Adviser, emphasized the importance of the UK and Somalia’s security partnership in bringing stability and security to Somalia and the wider region.

She reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Somalia-led efforts in combating terrorism and restoring stability in areas recaptured from extremist control.

The collaboration between the UK and Somalia encompasses various sectors, including security, economic development, and humanitarian aid, with the shared goal of fostering a more stable and secure Somalia.

Significant progress has been made in Somalia over the past decade, but the international community must continue to provide steadfast support for the country’s pursuit of a sustainable, affordable, and accountable security sector. The transition from externally provided security assistance to Somali-led security forces remains a collective objective.

The UK’s bilateral support to Somalia in the fight against al-Shabaab is comprehensive. The UK is a partner of both the Somali Security Forces and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia through the UNSOS Trust Fund.

Since 2022, the UK has committed over £10 million in support of the Somali Security Forces via the UNSOS Trust Fund.

Additionally, the UK has provided bilateral voluntary contributions amounting to over £47 million since 2022 for military stipends to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), further demonstrating its commitment to Somalia’s security and stability.

The collaboration between the two nations across various sectors is instrumental in advancing security, economic prosperity, and development, ultimately contributing to a more stable and secure Somalia.

