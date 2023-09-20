Military Helicopter Crash Claims Lives near Kenya-Somalia Border

A military helicopter crashed near the border with Somalia, resulting in the loss of at least eight lives, according to officials on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in Lamu County, situated along the coastal region of Kenya. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this early stage of investigation.

Kenyan defense forces operate in the area to combat the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group, which is based across the border in Somalia.

The Department of Defense (DoD) confirmed that the Air Force helicopter crashed during a night patrol mission. In response to the tragic event, a Board of Inquiry has been promptly constituted and dispatched to the crash site to ascertain the underlying cause of the incident, as stated in an official statement.

Sources within the security apparatus, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization, disclosed to The Associated Press that all military personnel and crew members aboard the helicopter lost their lives in the crash. However, the DoD, while expressing condolences to the families of the crew, did not disclose the exact number of casualties.

Kenyan troops have been actively involved in Somalia as part of the African Union Transition Mission, aimed at combating al-Shabab. The deployment of Kenyan forces to Somalia dates back to 2011; however, plans are now underway to withdraw multinational forces as Somali troops gradually assume responsibility for their country’s security.

Al-Shabab, the group operating in Somalia, has intensified its attacks in Kenya in recent months. The border region has witnessed numerous casualties as a result of these attacks, as the rebels face mounting pressure from a military offensive launched by Somali forces last year, subsequent to the election of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in May.

