Ugandan President hosts Somali army chief in Kampala and discuss bolstering fight against Al-Shabab

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has on Thursday received the Somali National Army’s Chief, Gen Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin, at the State House in Kampala.

President Museveni and the army chief discussed wide range of issues including strengthening and enhancing the military cooperation between the two countries.

They also deliberate the importance of closer cooperation to bolster ongoing efforts to eradicate Al-Shabab from the country.

President Museveni pledged the unwavering support and commitment by his administration to continue providing military training so as to enhance the capabilities of the SNA forces to counter Al-Shabab.

The meeting is set to significantly impact the ongoing offensives operations against the Islamist insurgents which have recently gained momentum across the Horn of Africa Nation.

Uganda is one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the African Union Transition mission in Somalia, and its troops arrived in the East African country , in March 2007, becoming the first contingent of the AU Peacekeeping mission troops to set foot in the country riddled by insurgency and civil war at the time.

The Uganda ATMIS forces have prominently been involved in counter -terrorism efforts, nation building and community services in Somalia.

