News In English Somali News Wararka Idaacadda

Two Tanzanians arrested in kenya while headed for Somalia to join al Shabaab

July 15, 2023
By Dalsan Editor
  / Reading time: 2 minutes

Two terrorist suspects who were on their way from Tanzania to Somalia to join the al-Shabaab militia group have been detained by detectives in Kenya. The two, Sadam Jafari Kitia, 30, and Abdirahman Shaffi Mkwatili, 25, were detained in Moyale after loosing  track of their way to  Somalia. 

“They were using a notebook scribbled in Swahili to guide their movement from Tanzania to Jilib in Somalia,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement

Tanzanian suspects are more now With this arrest, there are now five suspects who were on their way from Tanzania to Somalia to join the terror network when they were apprehended in Kenya.  On their way to Somalia, Seif Abdalla Juma, Zuberi Ngare Mtondoo, and Abdul Saif Salimu were recently detained by police in Garissa. The three came from the same neighboring nation. 

“This is after members of the public reported their presence at Karakora area within Garissa county, where they were stranded after getting lost,” the sleuths  added.

A Ugandan national was also recently arrested in Liboi on his way to Somalia, with police noting that this was made possible following the collaboration between security agencies and the community.

The security agencies further cautioned Public Service Vehicle operators to be alert and share any information on the movement of suspicious foreigners.

 

About Dalsan Editor

View all posts by Dalsan Editor

Leave a Reply