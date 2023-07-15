Three people killed in al-shabaab attack in Mandera : Kenya

At least three people have been killed and property destroyed in Al Shabaab attacks in Mandera County.Police reports indicate that two security officers and a teacher died in the attacks with Safaricom mast being destroyed rendering the area unreachable on the phone.

According to a security report, the Wargadud police station in El Wak, which is a few kilometers from the Somalia border, was overrun at 1:30 a.m., forcing the majority of the officers there to flee for their lives.

In the past, the extremist group has destroyed a number of communication masts in an effort to obstruct communication and delay the arrival of police. The militants allegedly stole a police car and an undetermined quantity of ammunition from the station. A military response team that attempted to intervene, according to the police, was bombed at their camp in El Wak, and the terrorists fled to the nearby border. There is still a lot of tension in the area because tourists are concerned about terrorist attacks. Police say the teacher who was killed was not a local.

According to the National Police Service, more officers have been dispatched to the area to search for the assailants. The most recent assault on the police station occurred hours after terrorists invaded and took control of the Geriley military camp in southern Somalia, close to the Kenyan border, which had been turned over by Kenya Defense Forces soldiers. Since October 2011, Kenyan troops have been deployed to Somalia as a part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, also known as the African Union Mission in Somalia, to assist in the fight against the Shabab terrorist organization.

Kenya recently delayed re-opening its border with Somalia because of a “wave of attacks” it blames on al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants, earlier this month

In May the two governments agreed to reopen within 90 days several border posts including Mandera, Liboi, and Kiunga, which have been closed since 2011 when Kenya sent its forces into southern Somalia to help fight al Shabaab.

