On Sunday, The Special Representative of the African Union Commission SRCC and Head of ATMIS Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine met senior Djibouti military officers led by Col. Abourahman Abdi Dembil at the Mission Head Quarters in Mogadishu.

They discussed the security situation and Phase 3 of ATMIS troop drawdown.

Also present were ATMIS Military Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Kindu Gezu, Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar and the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Abdihakim Yusuf.