Three Kenyan soldiers killed in two deadly Al-Shabaab attacks

Al-Shabaab fighters have launched two separate attacks in Lamu, resulting in the deaths of at least three Kenyan military soldiers and several injuries to General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

On Sunday morning, a GSU armoured personnel vehicle ran over an explosive device at Mlima wa Faru in Lamu County, injuring several officers. The incident occurred between Pandanguo and Witu and is believed to have been a deliberate attack by al-Shabaab militants.

Lamu West Deputy County Commissioner Gabriel Kioni provided additional details on the incident, stating that the terrorists emerged from the forest and attempted to attack the officers after the vehicle fell. An exchange of fire ensued, but no casualties have been reported thus far.

Separately, three military soldiers were killed in an ambush by suspected al-Shabaab fighters in the Pandanguo area.

The soldiers were conducting regular operations along the border of the Boni Forest when they were attacked.

The attacks have raised concerns about the ongoing threat posed by al-Shabaab in the region. The terrorist group has been known to launch attacks in the area, including the 2015 attack on a Kenyan military base in El Adde, Somalia, which resulted in the deaths of over 140 Kenyan soldiers.

The Kenyan government has been working to counter the threat posed by al-Shabaab and has increased its security measures in the region. However, the recent attacks highlight the need for continued vigilance and the importance of addressing the root causes of extremism in the area.

The government has vowed to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and to bring those responsible for the attacks to justice.

