SSC-Khatumo forces seize instrumental military bases from Somaliland army

Following a fierce battle on a Friday morning between the Somaliland army and SCC forces, SSC-Khatumo forces have taken control of two vital military bases on the outskirts of Las Anod town.

Local reporters were informed by a military representative for the SCC-Khatumo administration that the SCC forces had taken over the Gojacade and Maraaga bases, where the Somaliland army had previously fired mortar shells toward Las Anod town.

“We are now captured Gojacade base, and with the blessings of Allah, victory was bestowed upon us this morning. The Somaliland army has retreated towards the Goodi areas. Our current position marks their central command base in the Sool, Sanaag, and Ayn regions,” stated the official.

The prisoners and army vehicles that SCC-Khatumo had taken prisoner from the Somaliland forces were displayed. Gojacade was largest base for Somaliland forces in the contentious Las Anod town .

Residents claim that both sides suffered significant casualties in the early morning conflict. Still, it was the first time these crucial bases had been successfully taken over.

Somaliland’s defense ministry released a statement countering the SSC khatumo forces victory , stating their National army withdrew from a position in the east of the Sool Region due to military strategy.

Some soldiers lost their way and have not yet reached their destination. – The National Army is currently engaged in re-organising its military army and intensive preparation is underway to effectively combat the enemy, the statement further added

On Wednesday, the Somaliland administration and the SCC-Khatumo administration accused each other of starting Tuesday’s heavy fighting in the disputed Las Anod town, resulting in casualties whose identities remained undisclosed.



The 2023 Las Anod conflict erupted on February 6 after Somaliland security forces held a violent crackdown on civil protests. Two days later the Supreme Garad of Dhulbahante, Garad Jama Garad Ali, declared an intent to secede and reunite with the Federal Government of Somalia.

