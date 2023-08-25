27 Al-Shabaab militants killed in Lower Shabelle region : Somalia

27 Al-Shabab fighters were killed in a calculated operation at the Sheikhow farm, which is 16 km from the Awdheegle district in the Lower Shabelle region.

The militants hideout was destroyed by the National Army with the assistance of International foreign allies, which led to the death of the rebels gathered on the farm.

The National Army and its allies successfully neutralized the threat posed by the Al-Shabab rebels thanks to the operation’s thoroughness and efficacy.

This successful operation highlights the ongoing anti-terrorist efforts and guarantees the safety and security of the area.

This follows days after the Somali National Army (SNA), with support from local clan militia forces, captured the strategic district of Wabho in the Galgadud region on Monday from Al-shabaab militants.

The liberation of Wabho and several adjacent villages marked a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat Al-shabaab and restore stability in the region. In a series of precision strikes conducted over the past week, the SNA and its partners have pursued Al-Shabaab across multiple locations. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of numerous militants, the destruction of explosives depots, the seizure of arms caches, and the annihilation of several vehicles across various regions. These targeted operations have demonstrated the government’s resolve to dismantle the infrastructure and networks that sustain the group.

