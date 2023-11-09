SSC-Khatumo forces have claimed a victory over Somaliland troops in a fierce battle that took place on Wednesday in the village of Buqdharkayn, located in the Sool region.

The clash, characterized by intense fighting and the use of heavy weaponry, marks a critical development in the ongoing tensions between the two factions.

The conflict was further exacerbated by an incident involving Somaliland Army Logistics Commander Ibrahim Tiyoote, who, along with 12 fighters, was captured by SSC forces during the battle in the Buqdharkayn area of the Togdheer region.

According to SSC-Khatumo, their forces repelled an attack launched by Somaliland troops, causing losses to the opposing side. This confrontation is part of a broader dispute that has seen periodic eruptions of violence between the factions.

They have emphasized the importance of maintaining sovereignty and autonomy in the face of what they perceive as provocations by the Somaliland administration.

As of now, Somaliland has not issued an official response to these claims. The international community, including observers and regional analysts, is closely monitoring the situation, recognizing the potential implications it may have on broader regional stability within Somalia.

The outcome of this intense battle in Buqdharkayn has far-reaching consequences, as it not only alters the dynamics between SSC-Khatumo and Somaliland but also has the potential to disrupt the delicate balance of power in the region.

