DPM visits national emergency operations centre in response to floods

The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, along with several members of the Somali Parliament, made a visit to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the country’s disaster management agency.

This visit comes in response to the severe flooding and heavy rains that have ravaged various regions of Somalia over the past few weeks. The NEOC center serves as the central hub for coordinating relief operations and providing assistance to the affected population.

Upon arrival at the NEOC center, Salah Ahmed Jama and the delegation were warmly welcomed by Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle, the chairman of the disaster management agency. Abdulle provided an overview of the ongoing efforts to aid the flood victims and briefed the delegation on the current relief initiatives.

During his visit, Salah Ahmed Jama toured the different sections of the NEOC center, meeting with the dedicated officers of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) who are working around the clock to coordinate the response efforts. He also received the latest updates from the directorate of the NEOC center regarding the devastating impact of the floods and the urgent needs of the affected communities.

The situation on the ground continues to worsen, with a number of people desperately requiring assistance. The floods have resulted in the displacement of thousands of individuals, the destruction of essential crops and infrastructure, and a heightened risk of waterborne diseases. The regions most severely affected include Gedo, Bakool, Bay, and other areas throughout the country.

In anticipation of the escalating crisis, the SoDMA organization has prepared five boats that will be deployed as part of the relief efforts for those affected by the floods. These boats will be delivered to the most vulnerable areas that are currently inundated by water and remain inaccessible by road.

Expressing his admiration and gratitude for the commendable work carried out by the SoDMA and the NEOC center, Salah Ahmed Jama praised the professionalism and dedication exhibited by the teams involved in the relief operations. He took the opportunity to appeal to the Somali community, particularly businessmen, urging them to offer their support to their fellow Somalis who are suffering during this dire crisis. Salah emphasized the critical need for aircraft traders to participate in the rescue efforts.

Salah called upon the Somali people to stand united and extend a helping hand to one another during this challenging period. He assured the public that the government is fully committed to providing all necessary support to the SoDMA and the NEOC center, ensuring the seamless delivery of relief aid to those in dire need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

