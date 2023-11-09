Head of ATMIS & Somalia’s national security adviser discuss ATMIS Mandate

Souef Mohamed El-Amine, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission (SRCC), held a meeting with Hussein Sheikh-Ali, Somalia’s National Security Adviser, to discuss the Africa Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) mandate.

The meeting took place in Mogadishu and focused on various crucial aspects related to ATMIS and the security situation in Somalia.

The primary agenda item on the meeting’s agenda was the ATMIS mandate, which holds immense importance for Somalia’s security and stability. Both El-Amine and Sheikh-Ali engaged in extensive discussions regarding the mission’s objectives, progress, and future plans. The ATMIS mandate plays a crucial role in supporting Somalia’s efforts to establish a secure and peaceful environment.

In addition to the ATMIS mandate, El-Amine and the National Security Adviser also delved into broader topics concerning the ongoing security transition process in Somalia. They emphasized the significance of a smooth and efficient transition to enable the Somali government to assume full responsibility for the country’s security affairs.

This process involves the gradual transfer of security responsibilities from international forces, including the AU mission, to the Somali National Security Forces.

Furthermore, the discussions covered the efforts being made for stabilization and liberation throughout the country. Both El-Amine and Sheikh-Ali acknowledged the importance of these endeavors in establishing lasting peace and enabling the Somali people to rebuild their lives in a secure and prosperous environment.

Stabilization efforts encompass initiatives aimed at strengthening governance, promoting reconciliation, and fostering socio-economic development.

The AU’s ATMIS mission has been instrumental in providing support to Somalia in its journey towards peace and stability. Through its mandate, ATMIS has played a vital role in enhancing the capacity of the Somali National Security Forces, facilitating security sector reform, and promoting effective governance and the rule of law.

