SRCC and ATMIS Head Amb. Souef Mohamed receives Evelyne Habonimana, the Burundi envoy to Somalia in Mogadishu

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of ATMIS Amb. Souef Mohamed Elamine on Monday hosted and received Evelyne Habonimana, the Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu centred on various issues including Somalia’s security and political situation, ATMIS drawdown and the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Ambassador Souef commended ATMIS Burundi contigent for their efforts and commitment to Somalia’s security and stability.

On her part, Habonimana expressed gratitude to the ATMIS head for the cordial reception she was accorded and pledged the unwavering commitment by Burundi to continue playing a pivotal role in the maintenance of peace and stability in Somalia.

ATMIS Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding was also in attendance at the meeting.

Burundi contingent is the second largest within AMISOM with 5,432 troops.

The country was also the second to deploy troops into Somalia, its first soldiers having arrived in Mogadishu in December 2007.

Based in Baidoa and commanded by Col. Jean Luc Habarugira, the contingent is primarily responsible for operations in Sector 3, which covers Bay and Bakool regions but also maintains troops in Sector 1 where they work closely with the Ugandan forces.

Burundi has so far sent six battle groups in Somalia and has provided three Deputy Force Commanders.

