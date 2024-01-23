SODMA Commissioner meets head of OCHA in Somalia and discuss bolstering humanitarian aid

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency, Mahamuud Moallim on Monday met with the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Somalia.

They discussed range of issues including strengthening cooperation between the two agencies in the humanitarian field.

The two sides also discussed ensuring that there is no waste of humanitarian aid in the country, staff training in IDP camps, and the launch of Somalia’s Humanitarian Plan in Mogadishu.

providing support to charities by Government forces after ATMIS departure evaluating the impact of ElNiño, joining the 2024 Response Program, and obtaining financial assistance were also key agendas that prominently featured in the discussion.

The two sides underscored the significance of collaboration to help the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the flooding in the country

The UN agency for Humanitarian Affairs has significantly been involved in the mitigation of natural calamities in the Horn of Africa Nation.

OCHA supports Somalia in identifying gaps and challenges residents face to access critical services like food, water, health and sanitation. partners’ swift response to cholera and provides humanitarian support to vulnerable families across the country.

