Speedboats Dispatched to Bardhere as Floods Ravage Gedo Region

The National Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA) has deployed speedboats for rescue operations. The boats will play a crucial role in evacuating individuals who have been stranded by the torrential floods unleashed by the overflow of the River.

SoDMA, the Somali National Disaster Management Agency, issued a press release acknowledging the dire situation in the various districts of the Jubaland regional government, triggered by heavy rains and the resultant floods from the Jubba River. In their statement, SoDMA emphasized their commitment to address the pressing humanitarian needs of the affected population.

As part of their emergency response efforts, SoDMA has prepared a range of essential aid supplies, including food, clothing, and medicine, which will be swiftly delivered to the region. These provisions aim to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods and provide immediate relief in their time of need.

The timely intervention by SoDMA highlights the agency’s commitment to protecting lives and minimizing the impact of the disaster on the affected communities.

The floods in Bardhere and the broader Gedo region have wreaked havoc on infrastructure, disrupted livelihoods, and displaced numerous families. The situation calls for urgent and coordinated efforts from both local authorities and international partners to provide comprehensive support to the affected population. The delivery of humanitarian aid, in conjunction with the rescue operations, will serve as a much-needed lifeline for those grappling with the aftermath of the floods.

In the face of increasingly frequent and intense climate-related events, it is imperative for governments and relevant agencies to prioritize disaster management strategies, invest in resilient infrastructure, and strengthen early warning systems.

